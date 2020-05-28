CVS opens 45 more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in NJ

Another 45 drive-thru free COVID-19 testing locations will open at CVS stores throughout New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy encourages everyone to get tested in an effort to return the restart the state's economy.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said it will be important to know what percentage of residents have COVID-19 through testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.

"And that data must come, first and foremost, from a rigorous testing program," Murphy said Wednesday. "Our goal has been to ramp up our testing by the end of this month to where we were conducting 20,000 tests a day, and I noted that that number would not be our ceiling but rather a floor. In mid-March, we were running a few hundred tests a day and we ramped up to 6,000 tests by the end of that month, and in April, we doubled it to 12,000 a day."

Some Walmart and Rite Aid locations also offer testing in New Jersey.

CVS opened testing sites at 11 locations around the state just before the Memorial Day weekend. The testing sites allow people to use a self-swabbing coronavirus test at the drive-thru after registering in advance at CVS.com.

A CVS staffer will watch a person administer the test in their car. The customer leaves the sample in a box that CVS sends to a third-party lab, which will return results in three days.

The chain has 1,000 sites across the country with the ability to collect 1.5 million tests per month.

The additional New Jersey locations:

557 South Atlantic Ave., Aberdeen

2311 Route 206, Belle Mead

5000 Route 42, Blackwood

440 Union Ave., Bridgewater

3313 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine

3002 Mount Ephraim Ave., Camden

1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill

9 Berlin Road, Clementon

380 Route 18, East Brunswick

1300 Woodlane Road, Eastampton

65 River Road, Edgewater

1133 Inman Ave., Edison

8 Eden Ave., Edison

798 Route 202, Flemington

74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro

200 Route 33, Hamilton (Mercer)

524 Mullica Hill Road, Harrison (Gloucester)

3391 Highway 35, Hazlet

470 Route 36, Highlands

890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson

15 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park

253 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan

2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade

483 Route 79, Marlboro

27 Morristown Road, Matawan

137 Route 70, Medford

508 High Street, Mount Holly

2257 US Highway 1 South, North Brunswick

5740 Berkshire Valley Road, Oakridge

911 Highway 35, Ocean Township (Monmouth)

2988 Route 516, Old Bridge

394 Broadway, Passaic

4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken

4 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro

900 North New Road, Pleasantville

881 State Highway 206, Princeton

2281 Route 33, Robbinsville

824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede

11 Theatre Centre St., Sparta

77 Route 206, Stanhope

1357 Lakewood Road, Toms River

1200-1248 Greenwood Ave., Trenton

2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township

3629 E. Landis Ave., Vineland

1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

