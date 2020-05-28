CVS opens 45 more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in NJ
Another 45 drive-thru free COVID-19 testing locations will open at CVS stores throughout New Jersey as Gov. Phil Murphy encourages everyone to get tested in an effort to return the restart the state's economy.
State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said it will be important to know what percentage of residents have COVID-19 through testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
"And that data must come, first and foremost, from a rigorous testing program," Murphy said Wednesday. "Our goal has been to ramp up our testing by the end of this month to where we were conducting 20,000 tests a day, and I noted that that number would not be our ceiling but rather a floor. In mid-March, we were running a few hundred tests a day and we ramped up to 6,000 tests by the end of that month, and in April, we doubled it to 12,000 a day."
Some Walmart and Rite Aid locations also offer testing in New Jersey.
CVS opened testing sites at 11 locations around the state just before the Memorial Day weekend. The testing sites allow people to use a self-swabbing coronavirus test at the drive-thru after registering in advance at CVS.com.
A CVS staffer will watch a person administer the test in their car. The customer leaves the sample in a box that CVS sends to a third-party lab, which will return results in three days.
The chain has 1,000 sites across the country with the ability to collect 1.5 million tests per month.
The additional New Jersey locations:
- 557 South Atlantic Ave., Aberdeen
- 2311 Route 206, Belle Mead
- 5000 Route 42, Blackwood
- 440 Union Ave., Bridgewater
- 3313 Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine
- 3002 Mount Ephraim Ave., Camden
- 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill
- 9 Berlin Road, Clementon
- 380 Route 18, East Brunswick
- 1300 Woodlane Road, Eastampton
- 65 River Road, Edgewater
- 1133 Inman Ave., Edison
- 8 Eden Ave., Edison
- 798 Route 202, Flemington
- 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro
- 200 Route 33, Hamilton (Mercer)
- 524 Mullica Hill Road, Harrison (Gloucester)
- 3391 Highway 35, Hazlet
- 470 Route 36, Highlands
- 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson
- 15 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park
- 253 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan
- 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade
- 483 Route 79, Marlboro
- 27 Morristown Road, Matawan
- 137 Route 70, Medford
- 508 High Street, Mount Holly
- 2257 US Highway 1 South, North Brunswick
- 5740 Berkshire Valley Road, Oakridge
- 911 Highway 35, Ocean Township (Monmouth)
- 2988 Route 516, Old Bridge
- 394 Broadway, Passaic
- 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken
- 4 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro
- 900 North New Road, Pleasantville
- 881 State Highway 206, Princeton
- 2281 Route 33, Robbinsville
- 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede
- 11 Theatre Centre St., Sparta
- 77 Route 206, Stanhope
- 1357 Lakewood Road, Toms River
- 1200-1248 Greenwood Ave., Trenton
- 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township
- 3629 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
- 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown
