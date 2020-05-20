Cuomo panties but no Murphy panties?

Phil isn’t going to like this.

A company called Canava has begun making woman’s panties with some unlikely names emblazoned across the front. Names like Cuomo, Newsome and yes, Fauci.

Yep, that Cuomo. Gov. Andrew Cuomo became, somehow, a bit of a sex symbol during this pandemic shutdown. Apparently so has top epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. His name will grace women’s underwear too. As will California Gov. Gavin Newsome’s.

The company says it’s also for a good cause. For every pair of panties you buy, one will be donated to a California or a NYC healthcare worker. Hmmm. Interesting package to open at the hospital.

Poor Phil Murphy. Please no one tell him. Maybe Tammy could write his name on hers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.