Cuomo blames New Jersey for Staten Island spike in coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed New Jersey for contributing to the spike in cases in Staten Island, which has led him to impose further restrictions on certain neighborhoods.

Most of Staten Island will become "yellow" zones on Friday with seven-day average positivity rates above 2.5% and increased daily hospital admissions.

“Staten Islanders spend a lot of time going back and forth from New Jersey, and New Jersey has a very high rate. I think that's part of what's driving the high rate in Staten Island, which is higher than the rate in the rest of New York City. But I think that's the proximity and the mobility with Jersey,” Cuomo said on Wednesday.

The governors of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have recognized that while each of their states are eligible for travel ban mandates requiring 14-day quarantines, it would also be impractical to impose given how interconnected the states are. The governors have all called for limits on unnecessary travel between the states

In New Jersey, a new executive order that takes effect Thursday orders all bars, clubs and lounges to close every night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Casinos must also stop serving food and drinks at 10.

The New Jersey order also prohibits any bar-side seating but allows tables to be spaced less than 6 feet apart if they are separated by barriers or outdoors igloo-type structures.

Murphy also joined with the New England state governors to suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey starting Saturday through December 30.

Murphy said transmissions don't appear to be coming from playing scholastic sports, specifically ice hockey, but "from adjacent activities."

