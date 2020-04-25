Crash on Routes 1&9 ignites truck at gas station, burns house

ELIZABETH – A partial road closure remained in place Saturday morning on Routes 1&9 after a Friday night crash at the Bayway Circle led to fires at a gas station and a house.

Police said a car crashed into a traffic signal and a tanker truck parked at the BP gas station at Elmora Avenue. The truck burst into flames about 8:30 p.m.

A house close to the gas station was heavily damaged by the truck fire with possible damage to a second house, according to police.

Small explosions could be heard as the fire is seen spreading in a video posted on Facebook by Matias Production.

A hazardous materials crew was on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to police.

Mayor Chris Bollwage told New Jersey 101.5 on Saturday morning that the driver of the car suffered burns over 10-15% of his body and a firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury. A preliminary investigation determined alcohol did not play a part in the crash, according to the mayor.

The occupants of the house all made it out safely, Bollwage said. The Red Cross was helping the six people displaced by the fire.

Two lanes of Routes 1&9 south remained closed at the Bayway Circle as of 10:30 a.m.

Truck fire at the BP gas station at Bayway Circle in Elizabeth (RLS Metro Breaking News)

