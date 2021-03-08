COVID is not even close to our biggest threat (Opinion)

You'll hear a lot about "excess deaths" in the aftermath of the pandemic lockdowns. But a closer look at the numbers tracked by the CDC show something much less alarming.

Looking at the 12 month projection of 3,165,000 deaths in the US expected after the final count, that is still a death rate of less than 1% with a population of more than 331,000,000. By comparison, in 2018 with a population of 327,200,000, the US reported 2,831,000 deaths. That's .86%. In 2019 with a population of 328,200,200 the US reported 2,845,000 deaths which is a rate of .87%.

The real question journalists should be asking is how many of the "excess deaths" were entirely preventable even with a new strain of virus? How many were prematurely intubated as some hospitals rushed to get ventilators on patients to stop the spread in the hospital? How many died after being exposed to sick people who were released from the hospital and forced by government officials back into long term care facilities? How many excess deaths from suicides? Drug overdoses? We know that calls to the suicide hotline have spiked and recovery groups reports an explosion in drug abuse during the lockdown.

At the end of the reporting, when the dust settles over the next few years, we'll see that we had a bad flu season, that's it. The lockdown will have been responsible for far greater death numbers than we would have had if we simply went about our business and allowed people to get the care they get every flu season from hospitals and personal physicians.

To further drive home this point, I dug a little deeper and took a look at the deaths in 1969 when the Hong Kong Flu took its toll on the world. In 1969, the US had a population of 202,700,000. Using the reported deaths per 100,000 people of 1,279. The comparable rate? 1.2%. In other words, a full 26% higher than the mortality rate of .95% in the "COVID" year of 2020.

If you look back through the past 100 years, we've had good years and bad, and 2020 simply doesn't jump off the map as even the worst one. (Find the full table HERE)

(cdc.gov)

