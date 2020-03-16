COVID-19 threat closes NJ MVC offices for at least two weeks

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will be closed for at least two weeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All agencies, road testing, and inspection facilities will stay closed until at least March 30, according to an announcement by the MVC. Earlier, the agency issued a two-month extension for those whose driver's licenses, auto registrations and inspections are due for renewal by May 31.

For expiration dates falling in March, the renewal deadline is extended to May; for expiration dates falling in April, the renewal deadline is extended to June; for expiration dates falling in May, the renewal deadline is extended to July.

The MVC referred customers to its website for many services including:

Renewal of a standard license

Renewal of a registration

Changes of address

Schedule a road test

Ordering duplicate licenses and registrations

Registering as an organ donor

Paying a surcharge or restoration fee

Paying a parking or traffic ticket

Ordering special plates

Request a driver history record

Locate MVC facilities

Real ID, however, is not a service available online as it requires applicants to bring six points of ID to an MVC office. State officials have said they're applying for an extension that would require REAL IDs to fly or enter federal buildings beginning in October.

