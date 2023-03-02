Ashley Lamb is a Toms River school board member and a vocal advocate for kids, families, and teachers. Ashley is a leader in Ocean County, along with her husband Justin, who serves as a member of the Toms River council and as a police officer.

Ashley did not stay silent as the bureaucrats and fear-mongers pushed mandates that were clearly harming the school kids across Ocean County and throughout New Jersey. She rose to the occasion to fight back against the wildly inappropriate sexualized curriculum pushed by Governor Murphy and the majority of Democrats in Trenton.

Ashly is now taking her calling to serve the public to the next level. She joined me on air Thursday to announce her candidacy for the New Jersey Assembly.

She understands the fiscal crisis facing our state. She is an ardent supporter of our law enforcement heroes and understands that the backbone of our economy, NJ's small businesses, needs a strong voice in Trenton.

Ashley joined us in the call for a moratorium on the wind farm folly as more whales wash up on the Jersey shore ahead of the coming tourist season. Ashley will be challenging incumbent Republican Assemblyman Greg McGuckin who came under fire for authorizing a private investigator to go after Ashley and her husband during the last election.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

