Couple had been ‘dead for some time’ in Camden home, cops say

CAMDEN — A wellness check turned into a death investigation on Tuesday night when the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a city residence.

Police made the discovery in the house on the 1100 block of North 18th Avenue about 8:30 p.m.

Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said Wednesday morning that the couple had not yet been identified.

Mayer said the couple appeared to have been "dead for some time." Investigators had not yet determined how they died.

Neighbors told NBC Philadelphia they had not seen the couple in their 60s for about the the past week. The couple lived in the house for about 40 years, the neighbors told NBC Philadelphia.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

