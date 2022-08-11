Could the key to revitalizing Trenton, NJ be reconfiguring a highway?

TRENTON — Municipal officials are trying to rally support for a plan to reconfigure Route 29 in one downtown section of the city.

According to Mayor Reed Gusciora, the area between the Route 29 tunnel and the Statehouse, which is currently a multi-lane highway running in both directions, cuts the city off from the Delaware Riverfront.

He said the Biden administration’s Reconnecting Communities program could provide federal funding “to move the highway inward so that Trenton could indeed recapture its waterfront.”

He said what the city wants to do with Route 29 is “change it to a boulevard in front of the Statehouse and behind the Hughes Justice complex and loop it back to where the tunnel is.”

Create an entertainment district

He said doing this would create “a new swath of land where you could do mixed-use housing, bring commercial activity and really create an entertainment district that would attract visitors and bring economic opportunities to Trenton.”

“As long as there’s a state highway that cuts off Trenton’s access to its waterfront, we’re not going to be able to use that strip of land for our economic revitalization.”

He said when Route 29 was built in the 1960s right next to the Delaware River, it was a case of “bad urban planning because it cut off the community from a wonderful section of waterfront land.”

The Statehouse in Trenton on Oct. 8, 2019. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) The Statehouse in Trenton on Oct. 8, 2019. (Michael Symons/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

This could be great

He pointed out in cities like Baltimore and Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the waterfront has been reclaimed, it has spurred economic development

Gusciora said closer to home, what has happened in New Hope and Lambertville is a good example of how developing the waterfront can revitalize an area and generate economic activity.

“The same thing can happen in the Capital City, and especially since we’re about to celebrate America’s 250 (anniversary in 2026) it could be part of the economic tourism that we hope to generate.”

What happens next?

He said Trenton is working to get support from the governor’s office, the state treasurer and the Department of Transportation in order to be able to apply for federal funding.

“It would be hundreds of millions of dollars but we think it’s well worth the effort to help in Trenton’s revitalization,” he said.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.