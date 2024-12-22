Cops shoot NJ man who jumped out hotel window, police say

🔴 Man arrested after wild chase through the woods, authorities said

🔴 Police shot at the suspect,

🔴 Prosecutors said a gun was found

DEPTFORD — A South Jersey man lept from a hotel window before a police shooting on Thanksgiving, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Jaworski, 58, of Sewell was arrested in Deptford on Thursday, Nov. 28, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police found Jaworski inside his hotel room at the Fairfield Inn around 1:30 p.m., authorities said. The officers were responding to a call from hotel management about an aggressive guest.

Jaworski opened his door to the police officers at first but then slammed it shut, prosecutors said.

When the officers got the door open, authorities said they found that Jaworski had leaped from the window of his room on the second floor and ran away.

Jaworski ran into the woods behind the hotel parking lot, prosecutors said.

As police officers followed him into the woods, he informed police that he had a gun, prosecutors said.

A Deptford police officer shot three times and hit Jaworski once, according to prosecutors.

Despite being shot, authorities said Jaworski kept going and jumped over a chain link fence.

He was arrested after running into traffic on Route 42.

Jaworski was hospitalized for his gunshot wound. He is now charged with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said that it and the Attorney General's Office are still investigating the police shooting.

