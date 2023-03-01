Cops pull floating body of 89-year-old Lacey, NJ man from lagoon

LACEY — A Lanoka Harbor resident has discovered the body of an elderly man floating in the lagoon behind their home.

Cops responded to a call about the body from a house on the 1000 block of Laurel Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers arrived to find the body floating face down near the home's bulkhead.

Lacey police Capt. Paul Sullivan Jr. identified the dead man as 89-year-old Robert Mcelvaney. He lived at a house on Laurel Boulevard four doors down from the resident who called police.

Authorities did not say how Mcelvaney's body ended up in the water. However, the death does not appear suspicious, according to Sullivan.

Mcelvaney's family has been notified.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

