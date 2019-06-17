Constant rain could wash away your plans, and a big baseball week

Hold up, if you're a Yankee fan hoping to make the trip in from New Jersey to see the Bronx Bombers' newest acquisition, Edwin Encarnacion, or the return of Giancarlo Stanton, or two series' worth of showdowns against the contending Rays and Astros.

This week is really going to make you wish they had put a roof on the new Yankee Stadium when it was built just over a decade ago.

Of course, if you were planning on doing almost anything else outdoors over the next few days in the great Garden State, you very well may be out of luck too.

A mix of sun and clouds begins this final Monday of spring, but showers and thunderstorms will become likely by the afternoon. In South Jersey, the storms could be particularly severe, with locally heavy rainfall. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Central and South Jersey beginning at noon Monday and lasting all the way until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will range from the mid-70s in North Jersey to the mid-80s along the Delaware Bay.

Monday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely, with heavy rain, and lows in the 60s.

Beginning on Tuesday, the rest of the week follows a copy-and-paste format at this point: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely to continue, with daytime highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

Conditions should improve (with sunshine!) by Saturday, but Dan will be back well before then to clue you in on any adjustments or shifts in the week's forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday, June 18. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

