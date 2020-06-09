Congressman Van Drew blasts Murphy for unanswered letters

While Governor Murphy takes his time deciding which businesses to open and when, representative Jeff Van Drew of South Jersey has been writing to him to plead for answers. In a letter last week, Van Drew made the case for the many South Jersey businesses that are suffering because of the COVID-19 shut down and Murphy’s unwillingness to give a date for reopening. While In today’s press conference the Governor gave a trickle of good news, when you think of all of the closed businesses in South Jersey—casinos, hotels, restaurants, salons, pools, amusements, just to name a few—you can see just how dire the situation is. An excerpt from the letter reads

"Businesses need to know that the government is not going to shut them down and destroy their lives for trying to make a living and keeping their families fed. He also speaks out on behalf of people of faith and the difficulty in getting answers and guidelines about houses of worship reopening.

The letter ends like this: “We have brought these concerns to your attention multiple times and through multiple mediums. South Jersey needs a plan and needs answers. If we do not have a concrete plan and have one soon, we will have no other option but to organize to keep our economy afloat.”

Let’s hope that more strong leaders like Jeff Van Drew who are in the position of making big decisions will circumvent the governors non-answers and start making plans to reopen on their own.

You can read the full letter here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

