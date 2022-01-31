Coming to NJ for the first time — Things to do and see
You never get a second chance to make a first impression. For years, your first impression of New Jersey wasn't a good one. You either entered through old Newark or old Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden but those places are changing now.
With so many great things to do in New Jersey, I asked my following where they would take or recommend to someone visiting New Jersey for the first time.
Laurielle Nagel
Jersey Shore
Wildwood Boardwalk
Grounds for Sculpture & Rats Restaurant
Liberty Science Center
Liberty State Park
Baltusrol Golf Course
A comedy show at The Comedy Cove
Catch a Show at The Papermill Playhouse
Niki Rae
Asbury Park or Cape May!
Tim Aanensen
Asbury Park
Scott Bluebond
Cape May. It’s like time stood still in the 60’s…
Chris Canamucio
Cape May and only Cape May
Joni Jaglowski
I would tell them to explore the country roads and mountain landscape. Hike the many mountains of NJ .
Gail Morrone
Hoboken…especially Sinatra Park to see the statue of our most famous Jersey Boy
Garth H. Raymond
Washington Crossing State Park
Douglas Matthews
The “Jon Bon Jovi Reststop” on the Turnpike!
Bob Grotz
Hudson Avenue Beach, Harvey Cedars
Gary Fried
The Shore, of course.
Gary Mease
How about the Pine Barrens to see the Jersey Devil.
Chuck Homler
Sandy Hook — oldest operational lighthouse in the country, cool wildlife including seals, great view of NY.
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
The Boardwalk
Marc Cohen
Grounds for Sculpture: Rats restaurant. Nice place, great food, cozy sofas along with a fireplace then walk through the beautiful grounds to see John Seward Johnson's sculptures!
Solange Reis
O’bagel 😂 and Tops Diner
Brett S. Harrison
Steve it has been my experience that New Jerseyites usually have very little difficulty telling people where to go.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
