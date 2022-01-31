Coming to NJ for the first time — Things to do and see

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. For years, your first impression of New Jersey wasn't a good one. You either entered through old Newark or old Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden but those places are changing now.

With so many great things to do in New Jersey, I asked my following where they would take or recommend to someone visiting New Jersey for the first time.

Check out these suggestions.

Laurielle Nagel

Jersey Shore

A comedy show at The Comedy Cove

Catch a Show at The Papermill Playhouse

Wildwood Boardwalk Google Maps Wildwood Boardwalk Google Maps loading...

Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture loading...

Liberty Science Center Google Maps Liberty Science Center Google Maps loading...

Liberty State Park Google Maps Liberty State Park Google Maps loading...

Niki Rae

Wonder Bar Google Maps Wonder Bar Google Maps loading...

Tim Aanensen

Andrew Wolff Unsplash Andrew Wolff Unsplash loading...

Keith Luke Unsplash Keith Luke Unsplash loading...

Scott Bluebond

Cape May. It’s like time stood still in the 60’s…

Hughes Street Cape May Google Maps Hughes Street Cape May Google Maps loading...

Chris Canamucio

Cape May and only Cape May

Cape May Lighthouse Google Maps Cape May Lighthouse Google Maps loading...

Joni Jaglowski

I would tell them to explore the country roads and mountain landscape. Hike the many mountains of NJ .

Round Valley Google Maps Round Valley Google Maps loading...

Mount Tammany Google Maps Mount Tammany Google Maps loading...

Gail Morrone

Hoboken…especially Sinatra Park to see the statue of our most famous Jersey Boy

Frank Sinatra Sculpture Unveiling Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

Garth H. Raymond

Washington Crossing State Park Google Maps Washington Crossing State Park Google Maps loading...

Douglas Matthews

The “Jon Bon Jovi Reststop” on the Turnpike!

Bob Grotz

Hudson Avenue Beach, Harvey Cedars Google Maps Hudson Avenue Beach, Harvey Cedars Google Maps loading...

Gary Fried

The Shore, of course.

Tommy Kwak Unsplash Tommy Kwak Unsplash loading...

Gary Mease

How about the Pine Barrens to see the Jersey Devil.

Chuck Homler

Sandy Hook — oldest operational lighthouse in the country, cool wildlife including seals, great view of NY.

Natali Quijano Unsplash Natali Quijano Unsplash loading...

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

The Boardwalk

Chermel Porter Unsplash Chermel Porter Unsplash loading...

Marc Cohen

Grounds for Sculpture: Rats restaurant. Nice place, great food, cozy sofas along with a fireplace then walk through the beautiful grounds to see John Seward Johnson's sculptures!

Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture loading...

Solange Reis

O'Bagel Google Maps O'Bagel Google Maps loading...

Top's Diner Google Maps Top's Diner Google Maps loading...

Brett S. Harrison

Steve it has been my experience that New Jerseyites usually have very little difficulty telling people where to go.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.