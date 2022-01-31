Coming to NJ for the first time — Things to do and see

You never get a second chance to make a first impression. For years, your first impression of New Jersey wasn't a good one. You either entered through old Newark or old Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden but those places are changing now.

With so many great things to do in New Jersey, I asked my following where they would take or recommend to someone visiting New Jersey for the first time.

Check out these suggestions.

Laurielle Nagel

Jersey Shore

Wildwood Boardwalk

Grounds for Sculpture & Rats Restaurant

Liberty Science Center

Liberty State Park

Baltusrol Golf Course

A comedy show at The Comedy Cove

Catch a Show at The Papermill Playhouse

Wildwood Boardwalk Google Maps
loading...
Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture
loading...
Liberty Science Center Google Maps
loading...
Liberty State Park Google Maps
loading...

Niki Rae

Asbury Park or Cape May!

Wonder Bar Google Maps
loading...

Tim Aanensen

Asbury Park

Andrew Wolff Unsplash
loading...

 

Keith Luke Unsplash
loading...

Scott Bluebond

Cape May. It’s like time stood still in the 60’s…

Hughes Street Cape May Google Maps
loading...

Chris Canamucio

Cape May and only Cape May

Cape May Lighthouse Google Maps
loading...

Joni Jaglowski

I would tell them to explore the country roads and mountain landscape. Hike the many mountains of NJ .

Round Valley Google Maps
loading...
Mount Tammany Google Maps
loading...

Gail Morrone

Hoboken…especially Sinatra Park to see the statue of our most famous Jersey Boy

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
loading...

Garth H. Raymond

Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Crossing State Park Google Maps
loading...

Douglas Matthews

The “Jon Bon Jovi Reststop” on the Turnpike!

Bob Grotz

Hudson Avenue Beach, Harvey Cedars

Hudson Avenue Beach, Harvey Cedars Google Maps
loading...

Gary Fried

The Shore, of course.

Tommy Kwak Unsplash
loading...

Gary Mease

How about the Pine Barrens to see the Jersey Devil.

Chuck Homler

Sandy Hook — oldest operational lighthouse in the country, cool wildlife including seals, great view of NY.

Natali Quijano Unsplash
loading...

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

The Boardwalk

Chermel Porter Unsplash
loading...

Marc Cohen

Grounds for Sculpture: Rats restaurant. Nice place, great food, cozy sofas along with a fireplace then walk through the beautiful grounds to see John Seward Johnson's sculptures!

Jordan Jansson Photo of Grounds for Sculpture
loading...

Solange Reis

O’bagel 😂 and Tops Diner

O'Bagel Google Maps
loading...
Top's Diner Google Maps
loading...

Brett S. Harrison

Steve it has been my experience that New Jerseyites usually have very little difficulty telling people where to go.

