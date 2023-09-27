Comedy show in Union County, NJ this weekend

It's been a few years since I was performing with my friend Jay Black on different comedy stages around the region.

We hit them all, the Stress Factory, Comic Strip Live and Stand-Up NY.

Some paid, some for charity, and all a great time.

If you remember, it all started with the "Muffin Joke".

It ended with me placing second runner-up in the "Funniest Reporter in New York" contest a few years ago.

It was a fun run, though.

Now, with several speeches a day, mostly on very serious subjects, comedy has taken a bit of a back seat.

Of course, every once in a while, I take the stage to host a show with real comics, usually to raise money for a cause.

This coming Saturday, I'll open a special show with two great funnymen, Fred Rubino and Gary Garcia. We'll be appearing at the Comedy Cove in Springfield, Union County.

Hope to see you on Saturday at the Comedy Cove!

