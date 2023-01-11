Comedian, actor Kevin James brings stand-up tour to New Jersey

Comedian and actor Kevin James is heading out on a stand-up tour and is making not one, not two, but three stops in New Jersey. Granted two of the shows are in the same venue, but you still have the opportunity to see him a few times if you’re that big of a fan.

He’s calling it “The Irregardless Tour” and it starts in Richmond, VA in just a few weeks.

Kevin James is best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom “The King of Queens” alongside Leah Remini and the legendary actor Jerry Stiller.

If you’re not familiar with that show, you might know him from the “Grown Ups” movies and the mall cop himself, “Paul Blart”.

He’s also from our neck of the woods. Not exactly Jersey, but Kevin James grew up on Long Island.

But before all of that success, he started his career as a stand-up comedian.

So where in New Jersey can you see Kevin James?

He’ll be at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Friday, May 19.

Then he has two shows at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank both on Saturday, June 3. One at 5 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and going fast! And you know how Ticketmaster works. Get ready to pay some big bucks.

