My friend Angelique Volpe is a solid leader serving as president of the Colts Neck, Monmouth County Board of Education.

Recently, some back-room politicians and a few angry parents clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome tried to throw shade on an important event for local kids.

The good news is that the strong voices from Angelique and schools Superintendent Dr. MaryJane Garibay prevailed and the event went forward without a hitch.

What the ‘History Rocks’ tour is

The event was a part of a fifty-state tour called "History Rocks," which is bringing Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to schools across the nation.

The message is a simple one about celebrating American history as we approach the 250th anniversary of our great nation.

It's all a part of the "America 250 Civics Education Coalition which is a national partnership between the Department of Education and dozens of groups across the nation, including Hillsdale College and Turning Point USA.

Tensions flare as critics object

Due of the conservative, pro-Trump leaning of some of the partners, some parents raised objections.

When the BOE and the Superintendent didn't back down or apologize for moving forward, they tried to tarnish the event by showing up without being on a cleared security list so they could call the news stations and complain about being "turned away."

It's a false narrative that ignores the Secret Service security protocols for dignitaries on the road.

Monmouth County GOP infighting spills into a school event

Congratulations to everyone involved who stood their ground and refused to be bullied by some crazy locals and the backroom bullies at the Monmouth County GOP, who desperately tried to force their way in as a boost for the county clerk who wants to the next chair of the New Jersey GOP.

The BOE and the superintendent refused to let the back-room politicos ruin the event. They stayed consistent with the message that the event was only about education and celebrating American greatness.

Thank you for being thoughtful, consistent and principled.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

