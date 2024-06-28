Is New Jersey The Most Coffee Obsessed State?

We drink a lot of coffee here in New Jersey, but apparently, we're not the most coffee-obsessed state, which is a little surprising.

Luckily, you don't have to drive very far in New Jersey to find a place to load up on caffeine. There are so many amazing coffee shops throughout the state.

My day doesn't start until I head to my favorite coffee shop. Of course, I need the caffeine boost, but it's more about the overall experience I enjoy most. It's driving there, talking to people, the actual coffee, the cup, and the taste. I'm craving a cup right now!

With a coffee in hand, I'm ready to conquer the day, especially in a state where we're always in a hurry. It's go, go, go all day long. Coffee has become a necessity!

The study by coffee experts at Cafelista analyzed Bing Maps to determine how many coffee shops are in each state.

They analyzed a list of the biggest coffee shops in the United States and ranked states by the number of coffee stores per 100,000 people.

So where does New Jersey Rank?

The State With The Most Coffee Shops

New Jersey ranks 22nd on the list with 29.4 coffee shops per 100,000 people.

A little surprising. I thought we would be higher on the list. It turns out Alaska has the most. Here's the full list so you can see the states with the most and the least coffee shops.

Alaska (73.5 stores per 100k) Washington (57.3) Oregon (53.4) Montana (49.2) Wyoming (43.5) Colorado (40.9) New Hampshire (40.7) Idaho (39.7) Maine (39.1) Vermont (38.8) Rhode Island (37.7) Massachusetts (37.5) California (36.1) North Dakota (35.7) South Dakota (33.9) Nevada (32.4) Nebraska (32.1) Connecticut (31.4) New York (31.3) Arizona (29.4) Iowa (29.4) New Jersey (29.4) Minnesota (28.4) New Mexico (27.8) Illinois (27.3) Delaware (27.3) Kansas (27.2) Wisconsin (26.2) Michigan (25.8) Pennsylvania (25.6) North Carolina (25.0) Virginia (24.4) Missouri (24.3) Tennessee (24.2) Florida (23.9) Ohio (23.4) Oklahoma (23.3) Maryland (22.6) South Carolina (22.4) Indiana (21.6) Utah (21.4) Louisiana (21.4) Arkansas (21.0) Texas (20.9) Georgia (20.7) West Virginia (20.3) Alabama (18.2) Kentucky (17.8) Mississippi (15.4) Hawaii (10.3)

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

