Is New Jersey The Most Coffee Obsessed State?
We drink a lot of coffee here in New Jersey, but apparently, we're not the most coffee-obsessed state, which is a little surprising.
Luckily, you don't have to drive very far in New Jersey to find a place to load up on caffeine. There are so many amazing coffee shops throughout the state.
My day doesn't start until I head to my favorite coffee shop. Of course, I need the caffeine boost, but it's more about the overall experience I enjoy most. It's driving there, talking to people, the actual coffee, the cup, and the taste. I'm craving a cup right now!
With a coffee in hand, I'm ready to conquer the day, especially in a state where we're always in a hurry. It's go, go, go all day long. Coffee has become a necessity!
The study by coffee experts at Cafelista analyzed Bing Maps to determine how many coffee shops are in each state.
They analyzed a list of the biggest coffee shops in the United States and ranked states by the number of coffee stores per 100,000 people.
So where does New Jersey Rank?
The State With The Most Coffee Shops
New Jersey ranks 22nd on the list with 29.4 coffee shops per 100,000 people.
A little surprising. I thought we would be higher on the list. It turns out Alaska has the most. Here's the full list so you can see the states with the most and the least coffee shops.
- Alaska (73.5 stores per 100k)
- Washington (57.3)
- Oregon (53.4)
- Montana (49.2)
- Wyoming (43.5)
- Colorado (40.9)
- New Hampshire (40.7)
- Idaho (39.7)
- Maine (39.1)
- Vermont (38.8)
- Rhode Island (37.7)
- Massachusetts (37.5)
- California (36.1)
- North Dakota (35.7)
- South Dakota (33.9)
- Nevada (32.4)
- Nebraska (32.1)
- Connecticut (31.4)
- New York (31.3)
- Arizona (29.4)
- Iowa (29.4)
- New Jersey (29.4)
- Minnesota (28.4)
- New Mexico (27.8)
- Illinois (27.3)
- Delaware (27.3)
- Kansas (27.2)
- Wisconsin (26.2)
- Michigan (25.8)
- Pennsylvania (25.6)
- North Carolina (25.0)
- Virginia (24.4)
- Missouri (24.3)
- Tennessee (24.2)
- Florida (23.9)
- Ohio (23.4)
- Oklahoma (23.3)
- Maryland (22.6)
- South Carolina (22.4)
- Indiana (21.6)
- Utah (21.4)
- Louisiana (21.4)
- Arkansas (21.0)
- Texas (20.9)
- Georgia (20.7)
- West Virginia (20.3)
- Alabama (18.2)
- Kentucky (17.8)
- Mississippi (15.4)
- Hawaii (10.3)
