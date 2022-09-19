Coast Guard rescues injured man who fell off a boat miles off Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — A 60-year-old man who fell off a boat off the coast of Atlantic City had to be rescued by the Coast Guard on Sunday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received a notification from the 31-foot pleasure boat Reely stating the man fell off the vessel about 104 miles east of Atlantic City and reportedly injured his back.

The Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew was launched along with the Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma crew.

The cutter Tahoma crew arrived on the scene and a health service technician aboard provided medical care. The helicopter crew then lowered a Coast Guard rescue swimmer to help the cutter’s health service tech safely hoist the injured man.

He was then taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune for further medical care.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

