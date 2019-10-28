Cleavage cam! Woman wears bra cam for breast cancer awareness

You could call it "Boob tube on YouTube." A New York City woman, Whitney Zelig, walked the streets of New York wearing a camera in her bra to promote breast cancer awareness. What she got from the video is a whole lot of people very aware of her breasts. Chris Zelig's message from her YouTube page, "Ladies don't forget to check out your own breasts too. Early detection saves lives."

As someone who's wife Deneen is a breast cancer survivor for the past 13 years, I second that!

