Local landmarks to be illuminated for breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oct. 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Metastatic breast cancer is Stage 4 breast cancer.

To mark the day, METAvivor Research & Support, in partnership with Moore Fight Moore Strong, have launched #LightUpMBC – a landmark campaign created to bring awareness to and increase funding for metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

According to a press release from the groups, metastatic breast cancer kills 115 people every day, so to bring attention to the issue, 115 landmarks worldwide will be illuminated in the MBC symbolic colors of green, teal and pink.

The landmarks in New Jersey to be lit up on Oct. 13:

• Atlantic City – The Ocean Casino Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City

• Camden – Benjamin Franklin Bridge

• Cranford – Eastman Plaza

• Elizabeth – Union County Administration Building

• Essex County – Waterfront at the South Mountain Recreation Complex

• Flemington – Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse

• Pilesgrove – Grain Bin Trio at James Catalano Farms

• Scotch Plains – Scotch Plains Municipal Building

• Trenton, NJ – Lower Trenton Bridge

• Westfield, NJ – The James Ward Mansion

Across the country, iconic locations from Alaska to Florida include One World Trade Center, NYC, The Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, historic Ford Field in Detroit, Cleveland’s celebrated Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the majestic Niagara Falls will be illuminated.

According to METAvivor President Jamil Rivers, “Metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as stage 4 breast cancer, is not curable and means the cancer has left the breast and spread to other parts of the body. There is a lack of knowledge on MBC in comparison to early stage breast cancer, which leads to many widespread misperceptions”.

To view the illuminated landmarks across the globe, #LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit, will take place on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on @METAvivor Facebook Live and metavivor.org. The virtual benefit will feature inspiring stories heard from #LightUpMBC patient ambassadors at landmark lightings in their cities to help raise funds for metastatic breast cancer research.

Musical performances will include John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls and David Bryan of Bon Jovi.

