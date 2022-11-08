Cirque du Soleil is coming back to New Jersey

“Corteo”, an arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in New Jersey and heading to Newark, set to “charm audiences for the very first time.”

This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has “amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents.”

Corteo will be presented at Prudential Center for five shows only from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

According to a release,

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows.

The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

Performances will be held at:

Thursday, June 15th, 2023, at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 18th, 2023, at 1:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now for Club Cirque members, with the general sale starting on Nov. 14.

