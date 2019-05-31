Child porn charge: Jr. high kid posted explicit video of girl, cops say

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — An Ocean County junior high school student faces child pornography charges after he allegedly “explicit video” of a 12-year-old female classmate on social media.

In a message on the Pinelands school district Facebook page, superintendent Melissa McCooley said that the student faced criminal charges "because he chose to post an explicit video of a female classmate on social media."

McCooley said that because the student in the video is 12 years old, the material is classified as child pornography.

"Those reposting a video such as this could be subject to criminal charges as well," the superintendent wrote.

She will be consulting with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office on the matter.

McCooley said the arrest shows that district students need additional education about sexting and urged parents in the school with nearly 800 students to discuss "the ramifications of sending inappropriate messages/videos and social media."

Because sexting has been so prevalent with kids in high school and middle school, a sexting law for minors was passed unanimously a couple of years ago. It calls for minimal punishment and court-mandated therapy for first-time offenders.

But prosecutors can still charge offenders with child pornography in some instances, even if they’re only 13 years old. The exact age of the child who was charged wasn't disclosed by the superintendent.

Under state law, it is illegal to possess, receive, distribute, view or share a photo or allow a minor to engage in child porn.

Previous reporting by David Matthau was used in this report.