Cherished element of Communion about to begin again for NJ Catholics
🍷 The practice of offering consecrated wine will soon return
🍷 Since the pandemic, only priests have received Communion from the cup
🍷 Taking from the cup is considered a direct response to Jesus’ command to take and drink
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, has announced the return of a traditional part of Mass.
Beginning Holy Thursday, April 6, the practice of offering consecrated wine will resume during the celebration of Mass in the Newark Archdiocese.
The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics in 212 parishes throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.
The practice of the faithful partaking of the chalice has been on hiatus since 2020 because of COVID concerns and safety restrictions.
During that time, only priests have been permitted to receive Communion from the cup during Mass.
It's considered a fuller participation
“Although it is not required, taking from the cup is considered a fuller participation in the Eucharist and a direct response to Jesus’ command to take and drink,” said Father Thomas A. Dente, director of the Archdiocese’s Office of Divine Worship.
The directive also calls for parishes to discontinue remaining pandemic restrictions, sich as returning holy water to receptacles and baptismal fonts.
Livestream still an option
According to the Archdiocese, Masses that are live-streamed remain a valuable resource for those who cannot attend in person because of illness or major health concerns, but the directive points out that for those without health concerns, this does not fulfill the obligation to participate in Mass.
To read the full directive, you can click here.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com
