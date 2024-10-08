‘Disturbing new video’ in NJ cheerleader’s debilitating hit-run crash

☑️ Chiara Jones was struck after getting off a school bus in front of Newark Arts HS

☑️ Her family's lawsuit includes the bus driver and the driver that struck Jones

☑️ Jones' attorney says new video shows "additional pertinent facts"

NEWARK — A "disturbing" video will come into focus in an injury lawsuit filed by the family of a high school cheerleader left with debilitating conditions after she was struck by a car in February.

Chiara Jones, who was 18 when she was a Newark Arts High School senior, had gotten off a school bus after a competition and was crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to meet an Uber driver when she was struck.

The driver of the car, Mia’Jah Burton, 33, of Newark, left the scene and was arrested on March 1 after being identified through surveillance video, prosecutors said.

Jones has emerged from a coma but “requires full-time assistance in performing simple daily tasks," attorney James Lynch said in a written statement.

She lost teeth in the crash, suffered severe traumatic brain injury and a loss of motor and sensory function.

The crash was witnessed by the student's teammates, who watched as her belongings were scattered all over the road by the impact. The bus driver did not activate the flashing red lights on the bus or extend the stop or crossing arm when he let the students out, Lynch said.

Chiara Jones Chiara Jones (Lynch Law Firm) loading...

"Disturbing new video"

Lynch filed a notice of claim in March on behalf of Chiara Jones and followed through with the lawsuit Thursday after failing to reach a settlement over “damages related to medical bills, life care costs, suffering and enormous losses to her family.” He also requested a jury trial in the lawsuit.

The Board of Education, Best Choice Transportation, Burton and bus driver Juaquin Diaz were also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Lynch said the firm has also obtained “disturbing new video” of the incident which revealed "additional pertinent facts" about the incident but did not disclose its contents.

