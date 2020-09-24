Central Jersey’s first-ever drive-thru job fair is in October

Looking for work but not sure what piques your interest? Now you can attend a job fair without leaving your car.

Monmouth County officials, in collaboration with Middlesex and Ocean counties, have created the first-ever Central Jersey "Drive Thru Job Fair."

Monmouth County Freeholder Patrick Impreveduto said the unconventional job fair will take place Thursday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brookdale Community College.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participating regional employers will not attend the job fair in person. Instead, they must go to Brookdale by Oct. 5 and submit 750 copies of a one-page flyer listing job opportunities. On Oct. 15, job seekers will drive up and receive a packet with hundreds of pages of employment opportunities.

Impreveduto said since March, more than 93,000 residents have filed for unemployment in Monmouth County alone due to the COVID pandemic. He said the Drive Thru Job Fair is an innovative opportunity for employers to safely seek out potential candidates to fill thousands of vacant positions.

"We normally get 800 residents looking for jobs at our conventional job fair and over 100 employers, so we're anxious to see how this is going to work out," said Impreveduto.

He expects to get as many employers and employees at the drive-thru job fair this year.

The job fair is usually done in both the fall and the spring. He said if the pandemic is still happening in the spring, they will do another drive-thru job fair at Brookdale. But if things open up, they'll be back to doing the conventional in-person method with employers at tables in the gym.