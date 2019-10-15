Celeb chef Gordon Ramsay is in NJ revamping a Shore restaurant

An Ocean County restaurant is the latest stop for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

Last week, producers of an "unnamed restaurant renovation show" were looking for people in Toms River to eat at a restaurant and be a part of a taping.

As first reported by the Asbury Park Press, the restaurant was Caneda's White Rooster and the series was "24 Hours to Hell and Back" starring Ramsay.

The same APP report also noted that the Shelter Cove area was packed with production tents and equipment.

Rachel Pabon provided the following pictures late Monday of Chef Ramsay and his crew in Toms River:

photo courtesy Rachel Pabon

photo courtesy Rachel Pabon

Cuban restaurant Caneda's White Rooster previously posted on social media that it would be closed Oct. 12 through 15 for "for some incredible changes and evolution."

Patty Caneda opened the restaurant on Fischer Boulevard in August 2018.

Gordon Ramsay's "24 Hours to Hell and Back" is much like "Kitchen Nightmares," except the process is sped up, and the celebrity chef has to fix problem restaurants and relaunch in just 24 hours.

Neither Fox network officials nor restaurant owners would confirm or deny speculation as of Tuesday.