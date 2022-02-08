Carlstadt, NJ went to meet a woman at a hotel but disappeared

CARLSTADT — A man who never showed up for a date at the end of January remains missing.

James Dugan II, 28, was reported missing to Newark police by his family on Feb. 1 after he didn't meet a woman on Jan. 27 at the Riviera Hotel in Newark. He is 90 percent deaf and diagnosed with attention deficit disorder.

Dugan is 5 feet 10 inches and 165 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on his face and head, and tattoos on his back and arms.

He was a former wrestler at Becton Regional High School and later wrestled at Delaware Valley University in Pennsylvania.

Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

