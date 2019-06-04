Car crashes into NJ firehouse — a polling place for today’s primary

A car driven into the side of a Totowa firehouse (RLS Metro Breaking News)

TOTOWA — Voting went on as scheduled at a firehouse after a car drove into the side of the building on Tuesday morning.

A witness told News 12 New Jersey a woman driving a white sedan drove through a wall at Totowa Fire Rescue No. 4 on Mitchell Avenue  around 5:15 a.m. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Voters cast their ballots in one of the bays where a fire truck is normally parked despite a large hole in the wall, election officials told the North Jersey Record. Polls across the state open at 6 a.m.

Fire officials told RLS Metro Breaking News reported that no one inside the firehouse was injured.

Totowa police did not immediately return a message.

The front of a car that went through a firehouse wall (RLS Metro Breaking News)

