Cape May hires social distancing ambassadors

As New Jersey starts to enter the “new normal,” adjustments are being made. Cape May County is hiring what are called “social distancing ambassadors.”

These workers will be handing out literature on the boardwalk reminding people about maintaining the recommended six feet separation. Don’t worry though, they are there for informational purposes only, they won’t be busting people.

They will be wearing bright vests and handing out information under the auspices of the county health department. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the volunteers will be posted in high volume areas during the Memorial Day weekend. The health department says the ambassadors will not be there for enforcement purposes and will not force the literature on anyone who doesn’t want it.

They say most of the ambassadors will be retired medical professionals. According to the Inquirer, 16 volunteers have already completed training with “dozens more” having signed up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.