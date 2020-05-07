Can’t get your kid to wear a mask? Try these from Disney

When life gives you lemons make lemonade. That’s certainly what the folks at The Disney Store have done. All their brick and mortar stores have been closed for some time, with this explanation on their website:

So what do they do during such a shutdown? As reported by NJ.com, Disney is now also in the cloth mask game. With so many states ordering even most children to wear masks in public it only makes sense.

Now trying to get a 4 year old to keep a mask on can even be challenging at Halloween. Imagine now. But what if they could wear a cool Star Wars mask with Yoda or R2D2? Or Mickey Mouse? What about Forky from Toy Story 4? Or a mask with all their favorite Marvel heroes?

Here’s the section on their website where you can check them out. It even comes with a sizing guide to make it easy for parents. Plus Disney is donating $1 million of sales to a charitable cause.

Now that’s some good lemonade!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.