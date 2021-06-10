CAMDEN — The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a police vehicle Wednesday night.

According to preliminary findings, the incident occurred around 10:55 p.m. in the intersection of Mount Ephraim and Woodlynne avenues, when an on-duty, uniformed member of the Camden County Metro Police Department, driving a marked patrol vehicle, struck a female Camden resident crossing the street.

The officer was not responding to a call at the time, and immediately stopped and radioed for assistance.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:09 p.m., but her identity has not yet been made public.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is standard procedure for any fatality during which New Jersey law enforcement is present, as of 2019.

