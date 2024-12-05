📚 Two colleges are partnering up to provide reduced tuition

📚 The program also offers students a wide range of degree opportunities

📚 Who is eligible?

BLACKWOOD — College is expensive. But what if there was a way to get a great education and save some money in the process?

Camden County College is partnering with Thomas Jefferson University in a community college educational alliance program to provide reduced tuition, collaborative initiatives, and a wide range of degree and certificate opportunities aimed at fostering career advancement.

Eligible participants through Camden County College include current employees and faculty (including part-time), immediate family members of employees and faculty, and alumni (excluding immediate family members.)

“At Jefferson, we understand the profound impact that collaboration has in shaping a dynamic educational environment,” says Dr. Susan Aldridge, president of Thomas Jefferson University.

Through this program, the hope is to enhance the lives of its members within the community at both Jefferson and Camden County College, she added.

Jefferson offers a selection of over 200 degrees and certificate programs in 10 areas of interest.

These include:

Architecture

Business

Design

Engineering

Fashion and Textiles

Health

Medicine

Nursing

Science

Social Science

“This program signifies our shared commitment to educational achievement for the employees and communities that we serve. We demonstrate that commitment by offering relevant and affordable pathways to associates, bachelor, and advanced degrees in our common Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania region, and beyond,” said Dr. Lovell Pugh-Bassett, president of Camden County College.

This partnership offers up to a 50% discount on select undergraduate programs and a 10% discount on select graduate degrees, certificates, and doctoral programs.

To learn more about the reduced rates, visit here.

