Calendar features cars that got stuck on Brigantine Beach

Not everyone can be featured in the 2020 edition of the RipTide Bait and Tackle calendar, and that's a good thing.

Capt. Andy Grossman, who owns the Brigantine business, also runs a beach tow service for 4x4 vehicles that occasionally get stuck in the soft sand.

The beach tow company 4X4 Assist also gets calls from people in regular cars who got in too deep trying to drive to the water's edge. Cars aren't allowed on the beach.

Somewhere along the way, the Captain started taking photos of these beached cars and now they have been compiled in their own calendar.

Here's January's beached car ...

The calendars have been such a hit, they sold out of the first print run.

The calendar comes in two sizes: 8 1/2 x 11 inches for $25 and 6 1/2 by 8 1/2 inches for $20; it's an additional $5 to have it shipped. The proceeds are being donated to True Spirit Coalition, a local organization��that helps provide meals to families in need.

If you'd like to order one, be sure to get your order in before the end of the year, as the tackle shop is closed in January and February.

For more information, call (609) 264-0440.

