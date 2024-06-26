The countdown is on!

Freshly baked bread, pizza, stromboli, pasta, salad, sandwiches, cannoli, pastries and more. Is your mouth watering yet? Mine is!

This well-known Italian bakery with several New Jersey locations is hoping to open its new location within the next couple of weeks.

We'll get to the best bakeries in Ocean County in just a minute, but first, this family-owned and operated bakery continues to expand.

They have locations already in Philadelphia, open since the 1950s, Cherry Hill, Blackwood, Hammonton, and Williamstown. With another New Jersey location opening soon.

This bakery is delicious!! The bread is so good, along with everything else!

Cacia's Bakery is Opening Soon in Haddonfield, New Jersey

They're hoping to open on July 4th. That's the plan.

It's moving from Audubon to Haddonfield after the building was condemned. The ground was contaminated so they had to find a new location, according to the Courier Post.

The new location will be at 26 South Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield.

"Cacia’s Bakery is your local Italian style traditional bakery in New Jersey. We have been using our same traditional methods of baking and recipes for several generations. Our freshly baked breads and delicious cannoli are unmatched when it comes to taste and quality," according to the website.

Maybe they'll eventually expand into Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

We're so fortunate to live in a state where there are so many amazing bakeries.

Here are the best bakeries in Ocean County chosen by YOU!

