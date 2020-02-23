Building collapses in East Orange, search on for trapped

EAST ORANGE — A building partially collapsed Saturday spilling debris into the street.

There was no word on any injuries, but authorities launched a search for anyone who might be in the rubble.

The center of the four-story building was gone, exposing interior wooden framing. The status of the building wasn't clear, but windows not affected by the collapse appeared to have been boarded up, and a sign above the building said it was “available," NJ Advance Media reported.

The building collapsed around 5 p.m. First responders from East Orange and nearby communities converged to search for any victims.

