Bruce or Clapton Who’s vax policy do you agree with POLL

It's a tale of two vaccine policies. In order to see "Springsteen on Broadway," you must be vaccinated. As far as Eric Clapton's concerned the rock legend who once recorded "I Can't Stand It" says he won't play shows where proof of vaccine is required.

Clapton issued a statement in reaction to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday, July 19 that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and venues. SSays Clapton through the telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti;

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The statement was also accompanied by a link to the anti lockdown song "Stand and Deliver" which was recorded in 2020 with Van Morrison. So where are you on this?

According to nj.com,

"Ticketholders are required to complete a COVID-19 health screening survey within 24 hours of the show and have to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. They can display proof on paper or on their phones. They must also provide a government-issued photo ID. If under 18, they can use a school ID.

The show date must be at least 14 days after each audience member’s second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, 14 days after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or 14 days after their second dose of any COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization." That's a lot of work to see something I can get for the price of a Netflix subscription.

Where are you on this? According to a review of New Jersey Health Department data, the COVID vaccine is 99.92% effective in preventing infection from the virus,

Should that be enough to require that you get a vaccine to see a show? How many of Bruce Springsteen's fans cannot see the show because they aren't vaccinated either by choice or meditating circumstances?

Personally, I believe if you've gotten the vaccine you should be protected regardless of who you're sitting next to or what their choice is. When you think of all the things you can catch from somebody, like say the common cold, where exactly going by the New Jersey Department of Health's data does a .08% chance of getting a virus.

Also, if you choose not to get the vaccine and you're willing to accept the risk involved, that's on you. You've been given all the education, information, treatments and access to free vaccines if you want them. Whatever you decide to do with this information is up to you and I respect your decision.

Now I ask, Who's policy do you agree with?

