Broken items? NJ repair event will bring them back to life for free

Broken items? NJ repair event will bring them back to life for free

Repair Cafe Garden State via Facebook

⚫Upcoming event in September

⚫Free event

⚫List of accepted items

SUMMIT — Most of us are guilty of getting rid of household items too soon. But luckily, there’s an upcoming event in Union County to stop the cycle and teach sustainability.

"If you have an item that you love that's broken but can be fixed, this is a free opportunity to have that item continued to be used by you,” volunteer Donna Patel said to New Jersey 101.5.

Repair Cafe Garden State via Facebook
loading...

Summit Repair Cafe events happen twice a year — the latest is Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 561 Springfield Ave.

SEE MORE: 10 of New Jersey’s best hidden gems

"Approximately 400 pounds of trash are diverted from the landfill at each repair cafe that we've had in Summit,” Patel said.

No appointment is needed for repairs, but attendees can’t bring more than two items.

Scope of repairs

  • bicycles
  • lamps
  • electronics
  • computers
  • jewelry
  • sewing machines
  • sewing/textiles
  • knife sharpening
  • wooden furniture

Last repairs are accepted at 2:30 p.m.

Credit: Repair Cafe Garden State
loading...

To volunteer or start one in your community, send an email to repaircafegardenstate@gmail.com.

Visit Repair Cafe Garden State’s website to learn more about the larger effort.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM