Broken items? NJ repair event will bring them back to life for free
⚫Upcoming event in September
⚫Free event
⚫List of accepted items
SUMMIT — Most of us are guilty of getting rid of household items too soon. But luckily, there’s an upcoming event in Union County to stop the cycle and teach sustainability.
"If you have an item that you love that's broken but can be fixed, this is a free opportunity to have that item continued to be used by you,” volunteer Donna Patel said to New Jersey 101.5.
Summit Repair Cafe events happen twice a year — the latest is Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 561 Springfield Ave.
"Approximately 400 pounds of trash are diverted from the landfill at each repair cafe that we've had in Summit,” Patel said.
No appointment is needed for repairs, but attendees can’t bring more than two items.
Scope of repairs
- bicycles
- lamps
- electronics
- computers
- jewelry
- sewing machines
- sewing/textiles
- knife sharpening
- wooden furniture
Last repairs are accepted at 2:30 p.m.
To volunteer or start one in your community, send an email to repaircafegardenstate@gmail.com.
Visit Repair Cafe Garden State’s website to learn more about the larger effort.
