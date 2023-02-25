Bridge workers rescue kayaker in distress in Toms River, NJ

🔵 Two contractors on duty come to the rescue of a kayaker

🔵 The good Samaritans tossed man a life vest and rope

🔵 The kayaker was hospitalized

Two contractors are being praised for their life-saving efforts to rescue a kayaker in distress on Friday afternoon.

Randolph Fuson and Charles Baldwin are two contractors who were performing maintenance work on the J. Stanley Tunney Bridge when they spotted an overturned kayak in the water, according to Toms River Police.

Then, both men heard someone yelling for help and Fuson and Baldwin in turn then gave him a life vest and a life ring.

Fuson and Baldwin held on to the rope attached to the life ring until Seaside Heights Fire and Police arrive on the scene after getting a call around 3:16 p.m. to help.

They came in via boat and were able to rescue the kayaker from the water.

He was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

Toms River Police said that the East Dover Fire Company also responded to the scene as did Ocean Beach Fire, Silverton Fire, and the New Jersey State Police Marine Division.

Police said the kayaking incident remains under investigation.

