Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show

Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter."

Brian Kilmeade Charles Sykes/Invision/AP loading...

He's going to be on stage this Friday in Newark at NJPAC and back in the Garden State on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Little Point Shop in Point Pleasant at 5 p.m. That event is free, just show up, meet Brian and he'll be happy to sign your book.

Brian's live show this week will feature his story about the challenges and seemingly endless rejections breaking through to the national stage and standing up for the greatness of our country.

His book is about the journey of one of our greatest Presidents, Abraham Lincoln, and the struggles of an American hero, Frederick Douglass.

Brian is one of the few strong voices out there representing the normal Americans who want critical race theory out of our schools, want to see an end to sexualized propaganda in schools, and want strong communities by supporting law enforcement.

I joined him on his show a few weeks ago to present the case against NJ's sexualized grade school curriculum.

Hope you get a chance to join Brian at one of the upcoming events.

Listen to Brian's call into the morning show here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

