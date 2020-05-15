It's obvious that most of the "orders" given by states' governors to limit travel, worship, assembly, or earning a living are unconstitutional. That's not just here in New Jersey. Other states' are living under similar unconstitutional rules.

If you've wondered what law enforcement personnel think about enforcing these rules, many are uncomfortable and worried about what they're being asked to do. One such police officer is Greg Anderson, of Port of Seattle, who posted a video on Instagram explaining how neither he or any other law enforcement officer has any right to arrest you for violating these orders.

Anderson is a military veteran who served through multiple deployments, is on paid administrative leave for daring to tell the truth about what is going on. His voice is being silenced and his livelihood is in jeopardy.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Anderson if you want to stick up for his right to do so. While very few in government are too afraid to speak out about what is a travesty and blatant violation of our right, this one cop speaks for many who know it's wrong.

He's trying to prevent a situation that may eventually lead to violence, especially against the men and women on the frontlines who are charged with enforcing this nonsense. I hope he prevails and his message is heard loud and clear by those in charge and those who serve the public so bravely as he does.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​