BOUND BROOK — Another day, another restaurant closing in New Jersey. This one, in Somerset County.

After 50 years, Stan’s Chitch’s Café in Bound Brook will be closing its doors forever at the end of the month.

The owners of the legendary pizzeria located at 14 Columbus Place have decided to close its doors on April 29.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the owner, Renee Kurkowski Cote, wrote on Facebook, “Beating all the odds, we survived and have come out even stronger. It has never been easy, but our perseverance continued to shine bright.”

In recent years, Bound Brook has suffered floods, fires, and more but Stan’s Chitch’s Café, a town favorite endured it all, until now.

Cote said this was not an easy decision but it is the right time to walk away and look forward to the next chapter in their lives.

Many long-time customers of Stan’s have been expressing their sadness and disappointment that their favorite pizza joint will be no more on Facebook.

Some comments on Bound Brook NJ Events page read:

“Gonna miss that place. Loved the pizza”

“Definitely going for one more pizza tomorrow! We will totally miss their pizza, sausage is the best!”

“So sad to see you go. For 36 years, my friends and I have been coming there for THE BEST pizza in my opinion. Many a birthday, special occasion, we celebrated at Chitch’s, and just spur of the moment times, we’d head down to sit at the bar and talk with Stan while eating pizza. I wish you all the best in your new endeavors. Chitch’s is a place people will remember and talk about forever.”

There are only a few more days left to come in, enjoy a slice, share some laughter, share some stories, and say goodbye to old friends.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

