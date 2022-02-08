Bone broth and water: Top 7 benefits of fasting

That's right, I'm on day 2 of my 5-day "carb cleanse."

Bone broth for two days and then 72 hours of just water. No, I'm not doing this to lose weight although I expect I'll lose a few pounds just based on the low to zero-calorie intake.

But that said, in speaking to friends about this it seems most people who have tried some fasting feel better during and after. Some do what is known as "intermittent fasting" of which I'm a big fan and have done often.

One of our friends pointed out that almost all major religions have some component of fasting. Either for an extended period or for certain times and days of the year.

Tim Wildsmith via Unsplash Tim Wildsmith via Unsplash loading...

Either way seems humans are drawn to a fast and there are huge benefits. Here are just one of the numerous medical reports listing the benefits from bouldermedicalcenter.com:

Boost cognitive performance

Protect from obesity and associated chronic diseases

Reduce inflammation

Improve overall fitness

Support weight loss

Decrease the risk of metabolic diseases

Benefit cancer patients during chemotherapy

Have you ever done a fast? Did you feel great during and after? What was the last meal before heading in? How about the first meal out? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey