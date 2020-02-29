Bon Jovi walks the Abbey Road walk

Why did the Jersey guy cross the road? To raise money for Prince Harry's cause.

Jon Bon Jovi was at the Abbey Road Studios where the Beatles recorded many of their iconic albums to re-record his song "Unbroken" with the Invictus Games Choir.

The track will raise money for the games, which are a multi-sport event for injured or sick military personnel.

It was Bon Jovi who sent the song to Prince Harry with the idea for the collaboration and received a nice letter. The two also got to sing together, clowning around and, of course, no trip to Abbey Road is complete without taking a walk across the road the Fab Four made famous.

Britain's Prince Harry speaks with Jon Bon Jovi and members of the Invictus Games Choir during his visit Abbey Road Studios in London, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP)

Bon Jovi also came up with a new moniker for the royal.

"I was wondering what do I call him and I've come up with the idea: He's going to be known as the artist formerly known as Prince," he said.