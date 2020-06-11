Boardwalk games are reopening, what’s your fav?

Good news for the Jersey shore. Gov. Murphy announced this week things like mini-golf and boardwalk games are allowed to reopen. So your ring toss, your basketball hoops, your Frog Bog and all the rest are free to resume under certain conditions.

Sanitizing equipment, limiting capacity, keeping players six feet apart and even installing plexiglass between customers and barkers where possible is all part of the boardwalk new normal.

According to NJ.com Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant was set to reopen two mini-golfs Wednesday. Sanitizing balls and clubs after use and making pencils single use and throwing them away is part of the protocol.

Not exactly the boardwalk experience we’re used to but it’s a step in the right direction. It’s part of the flavor and feel of a real Jersey boardwalk. The sights and sounds of those games will make it feel more like summer.

So while we’re on the subject, what’s your go-to boardwalk game? Take our poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.