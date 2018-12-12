JAMESBURG — A Spotswood man was accused of setting off an explosive device outside an apartment window Sunday morning while three people slept inside.

Anthony Fede, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault, as well as possession of an explosive device for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

On June 16, just before 8 a.m., Jamesburg police responded to a reported explosion at the Tall Tree Apartments on Buckelew Avenue.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said during a search of Fede's Spotswood home on Monday, police recovered several boxes of fireworks, marijuana and narcotics, as well as evidence linking him to the blast a day earlier.

Additional charges were filed Tuesday, including three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within 500 feet of a public park, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a destructive device and possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose.

As of Wednesday, authorities had not given more details about the type of explosive device or if any of those inside the apartment were injured.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Jamesburg police at 732-521-0011.

