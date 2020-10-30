Biz needs health screen form? Here’s one

On November 5 a new executive order kicks in. Gov. Murphy recently signed executive order 192, his 90th e.o. since the pandemic hit New Jersey. It mandates that every last business in New Jersey, even non-profits, even those with a small workforce, even those not open to the public like restaurants and retail, adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions now that the virus is spreading again.

Maintaining at least six feet of distance between co-workers at all times is part of it. Wearing a mask is part of it. Barriers installed between work stations is part of it. All at the company’s expense.

Daily temperature checks and health screens before being allowed to work are mandated. This will mean a lot of companies that never had to think of such things before will need to come up with a system.

To make it easier, I’ve come up with a template you can use. Just be sure to have each employee fill out the following form every day.

First name

Last name

Current temperature

Check off any symptom you are currently experiencing

Shortness of breath

Shortness of patience

Nausea

General disgust

Extreme boredom

Stress headache from more rules

Loss of ability to smell a future without restrictions

Loss of taste of good indoor restaurant food

Have you been exposed to anyone with COVID, or exposed to anyone who knows how to spell COVID or has heard of COVID?

Have you traveled in the last 14 days to any states on the quarantine list, not on the quarantine list, or outside of your bedroom?

If the answer to any of these questions was yes or any boxes were checked, you need to stay out of work, have a few alcoholic beverages and take in a sunset because 2020 isn’t good for anybody.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.