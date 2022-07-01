Bill would require NJ college students to get COVID vax (Opinion)

Just when you thought it was safe to return to sanity and normal life, as much as that's possible in NJ today, a new bill comes along to shatter that reality. It was introduced last week in the Assembly and it didn't get much coverage. People are over hearing about COVID, the vaccine, vax mandates, mask mandates and anything else that has to do with the pandemic.

Even after a year of "breakthrough cases," complications and a dwindling number of cases, Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr. (D) Burlington wants to require students, athletes, and all personnel at New Jersey colleges to get the COVID vaccine shot to attend in-person classes and events. Conaway is also a doctor, and you know how much our trust and faith in doctors and public health policy have skyrocketed in the last two years. What could possibly be wrong with this kind of law?

If you're wondering what's wrong with these people, I'll tell you. The citizens of New Jersey are the problem. Not enough people pay attention to the facts or the policies of their elected representatives.

It's apathy at a tremendous cost. The cost is our freedom to decide what to do with our own health and our own bodies. Even as studies have shown the ineffectiveness of the shots, politicians keep pushing for things like this. It makes you wonder what the real motivation is....you can make up your own mind.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

