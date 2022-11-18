Big NJ toll hikes – Here’s what you will pay

New Jersey drivers will pay more in tolls on just about every road and crossing in 2023.

Since 2008, most toll hikes have been linked to the rate of inflation or the Consumer Price Index (CPI). With the CPI at a 40 year high of 7.7%, and increase in tolls was inevitable, but it comes at a time when New Jersey family budgets are already being pinched by higher costs for everything.

Hudson River Crossings

On Thursday, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the toll on the bridges and tunnels to New York would increase by $1. Their $8.3 billion budget also includes a 45-cent increase in the fare for AirTrain service at Newark Liberty and JFK Airports.

E-Zpass tolls from $11.75 to $12.75 for cars during off-peak hours and to $14.75 during peak travel times

Cash tolls would increase from $16 to $17

AirTrain fares will increase to $8

PATH fares will remain the same

New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway Tolls

Also tied to the rate of inflation, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced a 3% increase in tolls beginning Jan. 1.

Parkway tolls for E-ZPass users will rise from $1.96 to $2.02

Parkway tolls for cash payers will increase from $2 to $2.10

Turnpike tolls will increase, on average, from $4.95 to $5.10 for E-ZPass users

Turnpike cash tolls will increase from $1 to $1.05, on average

Atlantic City Expressway

The South Jersey Transportation Authority approved a 2023 budget that includes another toll hike, but also includes continued discounts for E-ZPass users. The 3% increase goes into effect Jan. 1. While ties to inflation, SJTA commissioners also blamed the increase in rising healthcare premiums for workers.

The average increase will see tolls rise from $2.44 to $2.53

Cash tolls at the Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas increase from $4.40 to $4.55

Cash tolls at Pleasantville, Route 9, Mays Landing, Winslow, Hammonton and Pomona will increase from $1.30 to $1.35

Cash tolls at Williamstown and Berlin-Cross Keys increase from 65-cents to 70-cents

E-ZPass users will receive a discount

Delaware River Bridges

Tolls were scheduled to rise at the Walt Whitman, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges, but the Delaware River Port Authority has proposed a budget that avoids a toll hike for the twelfth year in a row. They cited an increase in traffic at the crossings, and a corresponding revenue increase, for allowing them to forgo an increase in the toll.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

