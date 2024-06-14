Big Joe’s favorite restaurants for lobster rolls

This is the season for lobster rolls. I am a huge fan of this seafood delicacy. It exudes summer and great memories. The anticipation of a good lobster roll becomes paramount in my thoughts, whether I am going to make them or enjoy them at a favorite seafood restaurant.

While the actual lobster roll recipe is simple, the proper cooking, selecting and measurement of ingredients cannot be taken for granted. There is a great style to it.

Remember this is my list of favorite places. I welcome feedback from you on where you go for the best lobster roll in New Jersey, I would love to try them.

Here are my favorites in no order:

Point Lobster Company - Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

They have an exceptionally good lobster roll that is cooked perfectly.

In addition, the Point Lobster Company is famous for their lobster bisque which is one of the best I have had. Try a lobster roll and bisque and thank me later.

Bahrs Landing - Highlands, NJ

One of my favorites, Bahrs has been serving up great seafood for many years. Their lobster rolls are particularly good and are served the way I like it; they toast a brioche roll.

It is incredibly good, they also serve it with homemade potato chips, you cannot have just one. The view from Bahrs is worth the trip alone.

The Pit - Long Branch, NJ

The Pit is seasonal and opens around Memorial Day weekend and serves a Connecticut lobster roll with warm butter topped with a short squeeze of lemon.

It is delicious. What I love about this lobster roll is that the mayonnaise is flowing and with the butter and lemon, you are in for a treat.

Klein’s is open year-round and that makes me happy.

They serve a New England lobster roll with a buttered bun that is fresh and goes well with the lobster in their homemade sauce. The whole lobster roll experience was exceptionally good.

Boondock Fishery - Red Bank, NJ

This is a seasonal restaurant that serves great seafood on the shores of the beautiful Navesink River.

Their lobster roll is on a soft bun with light mayo and the chunks of lobster are large. This is worth stopping and bringing cash because it is cash only.

Shore Fresh - Point Pleasant, NJ

I enjoy their lobster roll which is on a soft roll with cold lobster salad. The dressing on the lobster roll is good.

I am also a major fan of their New England clam chowder. Check it out and you will not be disappointed.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

